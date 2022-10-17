Turmeric Export Centre to be established in Erode shortly

Sustainable value creation in turmeric through innovative technologies was stressed during the fourth edition of PonManjal - CII turmeric conclave 2022 held here recently.

The conclave was held on the theme, ‘Enhancing Turmeric Value: Sustainability through Innovation’, sessions on organic production and protection, new age application and technology in turmeric, economics of turmeric farming and realising high value from turmeric cultivation.

Collector H. Krishnanunni, who inaugurated the conclave, said that the economy of Erode district can get a major boost if the value addition potential from turmeric is harnessed properly by all the stakeholders. He stressed that the administration would continue to undertake efforts towards sustaining the leadership of the district in turmeric production and value creation in the country and added that a Turmeric Export Centre would be established in the district shortly.

Shankar Vanavarayar, vice-chairman, CII Tamil Nadu and Executive Director, ABT Industries Limited, said that the value of turmeric has increased exponentially with its usage extending to cosmetics on one side to developing critical cancer treating drugs. He stressed that entrepreneurs and next generation youth should come forward and engage in the production and export of high value products from turmeric as a means of reinventing the value chain of this sector.

S. Chinnasamy, Joint Director, Department of Agriculture, Erode district, highlighted the new technological developments in turmeric cultivation and processing and invited all farmer stakeholders to join hands in bringing the yellow revolution in the district. P. Balasubramanian, Director, Natural Resource Management, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, addressed the critical role played by the Turmeric Research Centre established in Bhavanisagar.

S. Suresh, convener, Agriculture and Food Processing Panel, CII Tamil Nadu and Managing Director, EID Parry India Limited, highlighted the technological advancements happening in the agriculture sector like, vertical farming, usage of drones in farm operations and hydroponics. D. Venkateswaran, Event Chairman, CII PonManjal 2022 and Partner, CD TechnoTex also spoke.