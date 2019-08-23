Turbid water disappoints tourists at Kodiveri Anicut

The Kodiveri Anicut in Erode witnessed poor turnout on Friday, a government holiday on account of Krishna Jayanthi, due to turbidity of water in the falls.

The anicut is located about 15 km from Gobichettipalayam on River Bhavani. Its picturesque waterfall attracts tourists not only from within the State, but also from Karnataka in large numbers.

Following rain in the catchments of Bhavani Sagar Reservoir, the water has turned muddy since last week. “Number of visitors to the anicut has decreased due to change in water colour for over 10 days now”, the shopkeepers at the anicut said.

M. Geetha, a tourist from Karur, said that her family could not enjoy the bath in the waterfall as they were not used to the water colour. “We are planning to come again after the water colour changes”, she said.

Public Works Department (PWD) officials said that due to rain in the catchments of Bhavani Sagar Reservoir, the reservoir received rainwater mixed with mud. They added that water drawn from River Bhavani for combined water supply schemes was being treated at various levels to ensure supply of protected water to people.

People have been advised to boil water before consumption, as a precautionary measure.