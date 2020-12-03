Tumour removed from Russell’s viper

Erode

03 December 2020 21:58 IST

A six-foot male Russell’s viper that was found with tumour was successfully operated at the forest veterinary unit of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) at Karachikorai, near Bhavani Sagar, here on Wednesday.

A farmer found the snake caught in a net at his land at Punjai Puliyampatti and sought the help of S. Surendaran of Nethaji Snake Trust in Coimbatore, who rescued it. He took the snake to the veterinary hospital for treatment.

K. Ashokan, wildlife veterinarian of STR, found the snake with tumour near the abdominal and performed the surgery and removed it. Samples were taken and sent for a biopsy test to a private laboratory in Coimbatore. He said that the condition of the snake is better and after receiving the results, a decision on releasing it into the forest will be taken.

The veterinarian, who had so far performed 60 surgeries on snakes, told The Hindu that reports will confirm whether it is a benign tumour or malignant tumour. A benign tumour will not grow, while malignant tumour will grow posing threat to the snake, he added.