TUCAS permitted to login to fertilizer management system website

October 16, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Thudiyalur Cooperative Agricultural Services Ltd (TUCAS) is now permitted to login to Integrated Fertilizer Management System (IFMS) website which was disabled on February 28, 2023.

The Department of Fertilizers stated that TUCAS did not register on time.

TUCAS member and former vice-president V.K.S.K. Senthilkumar met MPs and Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandavya in Delhi to apprise them of the situation.

MPs from Tamil Nadu also requested the Ministry to enable TUCAS to register and commence production of 14 types of chemical fertilizer mixtures for supply to more than 10 lakh farmers.

