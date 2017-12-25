TTV Dhinakaran supporters celebrate bypoll victory

T.T.V. Dhinakaran’s victory in the R.K. Nagar Assembly bypoll will bring about a change in the face of the government and all those in the AIADMK will support him to become the Chief Minister, his supporter V. Pugazhendhi said here on Sunday.

‘Historic victory’

Addressing reporters after leading a celebration at Ramanathapuram, he said the victory the sidelined leader had secured that too on former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran’s death anniversary was historic, as he won as an independent candidate without the support of any party. The victory showed that the voters in R.K. Nagar did not approve of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s rule. And the celebration was more about his victory than about the AIADMK candidate E. Madhusoodhanan’s defeat, Mr. Pugazhendhi said.

Team TTV was for an united AIADMK but were angry against a few ministers like Jayakumar, Udhayakuamar and Sellur Raju as it considered them to be the reason behind the split in the party.

As for the DMK’s performance in the bypoll, it was a loss of face for the party as it was expected to perform well. And the Bharatiya Janata Party’s performance was nothing to speak about as number of NOTA votes was higher than the party’s, he said.

Mr. Dhinakaran supporters also burst crackers near former MLA Challenger R. Doraisamy’s house in Avarampalayam.

At the AIADMK office here, Idhayadeivam Maaligai, AIADMK members celebrated M.G. Ramachandran’s birth anniversary but it was a muted one.

Party sources said that as the election result began to trickle in, those gathered left one after another.