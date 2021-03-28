T.T.V. Dhinakaran questions AIADMK’s poll promise

How would the AIADMK government that couldn’t properly disburse old age pension, pay ₹ 1,500 a family as mentioned in its election manifesto, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran asked in his public meeting in Coimbatore on Saturday. With the State having a debt of over ₹ 6 lakh crore, how would the AIADMK deliver on its promise. Its manifesto is full of untruth as it was aimed at duping people.

The AIADMK leadership was under the impression that with money and administrative power it could get away with anything.

The AIADMK would not be able to buy people, Mr. Dhinakaran said and added that only the AMMK government would give stability and development. If voted to power, the AMMK would strive for Coimbatore airport expansion, upgrade of the government hospital, elevation of government hospital in Mettupalayam to a district head quarters hospital among others, he added.