TTEs in Coimbatore get hand handheld devices
The Salem Division of the Southern Railway on Thursday handed over handheld terminals (HHT) to travelling ticket examiners (TTEs) that would help them download the reservation chart. They can also send the list of vacant berths to the passenger reservation server to help prepare the next charts. This would ensure transparency, the Southern Railway department said in a release.
TTEs can also work offline to avail of information regarding passengers who have not boarded the train.
