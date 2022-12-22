TTDC takes children with disabilities on sightseeing trip in the Nilgiris

December 22, 2022 06:03 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

The additional collectorate office here was filled with joyous laughter and faces beaming with excitement as special buses, arranged for children living with disabilities, was flagged off as part of a one-day sightseeing trip on Thursday.

The initiative was undertaken by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) and the bus was flagged off by the Nilgiris District Collector, S.P. Amrith. According to officials, a total of 30 children were taken to the Karnataka siri horticultural garden, the Ooty Lake and Boat House, Doddabetta and the Pykara Lake on Thursday. The children were accompanied by 40 parents.

Officials said that arrangements were made to ensure that the children taking part in the field trip could access the activities at the tourist locations where they were taken. At the end of the trip, parents and children were appreciative of the efforts undertaken by the TTDC and the district administration.

Also present at the event to flag off the special buses were officials from the TTDC and officials from the differently-abled welfare office in the Nilgiris.

