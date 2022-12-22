TTDC takes children with disabilities on sightseeing trip in the Nilgiris

December 22, 2022 06:03 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Niligiris District Collector S.P .Amrith flagging off the tourist bus for differently abled children in Udhagamandalam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The additional collectorate office here was filled with joyous laughter and faces beaming with excitement as special buses, arranged for children living with disabilities, was flagged off as part of a one-day sightseeing trip on Thursday.

The initiative was undertaken by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) and the bus was flagged off by the Nilgiris District Collector, S.P. Amrith. According to officials, a total of 30 children were taken to the Karnataka siri horticultural garden, the Ooty Lake and Boat House, Doddabetta and the Pykara Lake on Thursday. The children were accompanied by 40 parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said that arrangements were made to ensure that the children taking part in the field trip could access the activities at the tourist locations where they were taken. At the end of the trip, parents and children were appreciative of the efforts undertaken by the TTDC and the district administration.

Also present at the event to flag off the special buses were officials from the TTDC and officials from the differently-abled welfare office in the Nilgiris.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US