Trust wants property tax reduced

January 02, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Erode Tax Payers’ Peoples Welfare Trust urged the district administration to reduce property tax.

Submitting a petition during the weekly grievances redress meeting here on Monday, the members said that property tax was raised last year causing hardship to owners. They said that the DMK in its election manifesto had assured to remove garbage tax after coming to power. But, even after 20 months in power, the government is yet to remove the garbage tax.

They said that deposits were received from households for the underground sewerage connections. The monthly service charges were increased recently and the corporation should withdraw the charges completely, they added.

When they attempted to enter the building with arecanut leaves to submit a petition to the officials, they were prevented by the police. Later, a few members submitted a petition to the officials.

