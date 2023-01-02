HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trust wants property tax reduced

January 02, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Erode Tax Payers’ Peoples Welfare Trust urged the district administration to reduce property tax.

Submitting a petition during the weekly grievances redress meeting here on Monday, the members said that property tax was raised last year causing hardship to owners. They said that the DMK in its election manifesto had assured to remove garbage tax after coming to power. But, even after 20 months in power, the government is yet to remove the garbage tax.

They said that deposits were received from households for the underground sewerage connections. The monthly service charges were increased recently and the corporation should withdraw the charges completely, they added.

When they attempted to enter the building with arecanut leaves to submit a petition to the officials, they were prevented by the police. Later, a few members submitted a petition to the officials.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.