Trust urges Erode Corporation to reduce property tax

Members of Erode Tax Payers’ Peoples Welfare Trust has urged the Corporation to reduce property tax and submitted a petition to the officials here on Wednesday.

Members said the State government and the Corporation had hiked property and house taxes by 100% that is affecting the people. They said that people were affected due to COVID-19 pandemic and lost their livelihood and were unable to return to their normalcy. “Hike in taxes is adding more burden on them”, they said. Members said that people are already paying property tax, trade tax and licence fee to the Corporation and an increase in house tax burdens them further.

Members said that due to the pandemic, many are yet to pay the outstanding house and rent for shops to the building and land owners. During the election, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had assured that a hike in taxes would be postponed for five years or the hike would be 5% to 10% only. But, 100% hike in taxes is condemnable, they said and wanted the taxes to be reduced.

Members said that if shops are located in the front portion of the building and houses at the rear side, taxes should be levied separately for commercial and for houses. They also wanted the tax collected for solid waste management to be withdrawn as announced in the election manifesto.