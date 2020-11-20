Trust sponsors girl’s medical education fee

A girl, who scored eighth place in community ranking merit list in the State and secured MBBS admission at a private medical college in Coimbatore was assured of full course sponsorship by Mungil Kaatru Trust of Perundurai.
K. Kaviya of Karaipalayam Pudu Colony in Reddipalayam Panchayat in Tiruppur district completed Plus Two at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Uthukuli and had also cleared NEET. Under the 7.5% quota for MBBS admissions in 2020-21 for government school students in community ranking, she secured eighth rank and got admission at the private medical college in Coimbatore in the counselling. Since she could not bear the fees, her parents approached the trust members, who readily agreed to sponsor her course fee for five years.
Jeyakumar, president of the trust and member of Perundurai Panchayat Union, handed over a cheque to meet her initial expenses. Her parents were assured that once the college intimates the course fee, the trust would pay the balance fees.
