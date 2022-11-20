True cadre are with EPS, says Jayakumar

November 20, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

The true cadre of AIADMK are with its interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, and only people who are not connected with the party are with ousted leader O. Panneerselvam, former Minister D. Jayakumar said here on Sunday.

Interacting with journalists, Mr. Jayakumar claimed Mr. Panneerselvam was running a company and not a party and that he advertised and appointed functionaries.

Replying to a question on the alliance for the next Parliamentary elections, Mr. Jayakumar said there was enough time for the elections and there was a chance that parties from the DMK alliance might join the AIADMK-led alliance. The public were suffering under the DMK government in various issues, including power cuts, and the DMK did not fulfil many of its election promises, he said.

Alleging that the DMK government stopped many welfare schemes introduced by the erstwhile AIADMK government, Mr. Jayakumar said the Chief Minister was not concerned about the various issues. Even in Kolathur, the Chief Minister’s own constituency, the media were not allowed to cover the rainwater stagnation, he alleged.

