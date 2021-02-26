Trucks go on one-day strike in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

26 February 2021 23:47 IST

Around 25,000 trucks in Coimbatore Corporation limits staged a one-day strike with a slew of demands, including reduction in fuel prices on Friday.

Organised by Coimbatore Lorry Owners Association (CLOA), their other demands were amending the vehicle scrappage policy to allow operation of trucks till 20 years, reducing the third-party insurance premium and cash lanes at toll plazas.

About 22 truck associations had lent their support to the strike, a CLOA spokesperson said.

A petition with the demands was submitted to District Collector K. Rajamani by association president N. Murugesan and secretary S. Venkatesh. All truck associations in the State may go on an indefinite strike from March 15 if the demands are not fulfilled, the spokesperson said.