Trucks from other districts denied entry into Erode

Trucks from other districts and States were not allowed into Erode district and were parked along the Salem -Kochi National Highway at Bhavani on Saturday.

Lorry owners say that they will not operate until the order is withdrawn

Following the district administrations decision not to allow lorries carrying essential commodities from other districts and other States to enter the district, trucks were denied entry at the inter-district check posts here on Saturday.

Collector C. Kathiravan chaired a consultative meeting with members of the lorry associations on April 30 after which members of Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners’ Federation held a meeting in Salem. Its secretary C. Dhanaraj said that lorries carrying essential commodities would not be operated to Erode district as the administration has laid stringent norms which is practically difficulty to follow. He said that as per the Collector’s order, lorries would be stopped at the inter-district borders and the goods should be loaded to another lorry that should be operated by a local driver. “The driver should not get down from the vehicle”, he said. Ramasamy, president, Perundurai Taluk Lorry Owners’ Association, said that they would not operate lorries until the order is withdrawn. Hence, lorries carrying essential commodities were not operated to the district.

On Saturday, lorries from other districts and States that want to enter the district were stopped at the inter-district check posts with Namakkal, Salem and Karur. Lorries continue to be parked along the road till evening.

