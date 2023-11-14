Trucks destroyed in fire in Namakkal

November 14, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Namakkal

Three trucks were destroyed in a fire in Namakkal district on Tuesday.

Three trucks were parked at Mudalaipatti, near Salem-Namakkal National Highway, on Sunday, and the drivers went to their houses. Out of the three trucks, two were empty, and one was loaded with cloth bundles.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, the trucks caught fire, and on information, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after three hours of struggle. The Nallipalayam police registered a case and are investigating the reason for the fire accident.

