Truck rams toll plaza, kills two in Krishnagiri

The accident site at the Krishnagiri toll plaza where a speeding truck rammed a booth and killed two persons on Sunday.

A speeding truck rammed a booth at the Krishnagiri toll plaza on Sunday and fatally knocked down a pedestrian and a man on a motorcycle.

The deceased were identified as S. Senappan (61) and S. Pramila (51), both from Krishnagiri.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 3.30 p.m. on Sunday. The speeding truck from Hosur rammed a toll booth at the plaza. It knocked down Senappan, a private firm employee, who was exiting through the extreme lane on a two-wheeler, and Pramila, who was standing a few metres away from the toll plaza.

P. Kavitha, a staff at the toll booth, suffered injuries in the accident and was taken to Krishnagiri government hospital for treatment.

Krishnagiri taluk police have arrested Shivakumar, the truck driver.

