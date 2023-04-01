ADVERTISEMENT

Truck owners stage protests against toll fee hike in Salem, Namakkal

April 01, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Truck owners and farmers staged a demonstration against toll fee hike at the Keerambur toll gate in Namakkal district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Truck owners, on Saturday, staged demonstrations at the toll gates in Salem and Namakkal districts opposing the toll fee hike.

As part of the Statewide protest, a demonstration was held at the Karuppur toll gate on Saturday. The protesters raised slogans urging the Union Government to withdraw the toll fee hike and remove the toll gates, whose terms had ended.

The president of State Lorry Owners’ Federation of Tamil Nadu, C. Dhanaraj, told mediapersons “Every year, the toll fee is hiked by 10% in April and September. From Saturday, toll fee has been increased at 29 toll gates out of the 55 toll gates in Tamil Nadu. This will add to the expenses of the truck owners. To compensate for the loss, we will have to hike the truck rental charges, which will reflect in the price of essential commodities. If the Union Government does not withdraw the hike, we will stage protests with the permission of the All India Motor Transport Congress.”

The protesters also opposed the Union Government’s plan to collect toll fee using GPRS. They urged the Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to remove the toll gates whose terms have ended.

Similar demonstration was held at Keerambur toll gate in Namakkal district.

