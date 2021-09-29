‘Truck owners not to bear loading, unloading charges’

Coimbatore

29 September 2021 23:53 IST

Truck owners will not bear the loading and unloading charges for consignments across the State from October 15, the State Lorry Owners Federation announced here on Wednesday.

The Coimbatore Lorry Owners Association organised a meeting of 23 associations from the western region of the State at a private hall in R.S. Puram, in which president and secretary of the State Lorry Owners Federation M.R. Kumarasamy and R. Vangili and president of Coimbatore Lorry Owners Association N. Murugesan participated.

Mr. Kumarasamy told mediapersons that the consignor and consignee will have to bear the loading, unloading and any other contingency expenses from October 15. So far, the truck owners bore these expenses and they could not continue to do so as their financial condition was adversely impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The Central government must take steps to control the fuel prices and the State government must allow truck owners to purchase reflective tapes from 11 authorised firms instead of only two companies, he added.