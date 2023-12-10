Truck owners, drivers will stage protests if transport officials demand bribes at inter-State borders, says AIMTC chairman

December 10, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Salem

Truck owners and drivers will stage protests at inter-State borders if transport officials demand bribes from drivers, the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) chairman G.R. Shanmugappa said here on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Salem District Lorry Owners’ Association, Mr. Shanmugappa said that the DMK government, during elections, promised to reduce diesel price. But, it failed to fulfil that promise. The price was reduced in 11 States. Similarly, the DMK promised to remove some toll gates after coming to power, but it was not implemented. The State government permitted purchase of reflecting stickers from only five companies. In other States, 11 companies supply reflecting stickers.

He also alleged that while crossing inter-State borders, transport officials were demanding bribes to the tune of ₹ 1,000 to ₹ 2,500 for a truck. Even if the drivers had valid documents for the vehicle and the goods, the officials did not permit the vehicles to proceed.

From December 25, truck drivers will not give bribes to the officials. If they demand money, the drivers and owners will stage protests on the spot, he said.

State Lorry Owner’s Federation of Tamil Nadu (SLOFT) president C. Dhanaraj presided over the platinum jubilee function. Salem Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) S. Rajeswari released the souvenir in the presence of Mr. Shanmugappa and AIMTC president Amritlal Madan.

