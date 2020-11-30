Truck owners demand relaxation in recent regulations

Members of the Coimbatore Lorry Owners’ Association petitioned the Transport Department officials demanding relaxation in the recent regulations for trucks here on Monday.

The Association president K.S. Kaliyaperumal and secretary N. Murugesan, along with a few members, met the Joint Transport Commissioner for Coimbatore Zone K. Umasakthi and Regional Transport Officer (RTO) – Central J.K. Baskaran at the Regional Transport Office (Central) on Dr. Balasundaram Road and submitted the petitions.

The three demands in the petition concerned with the mandatory installation of speed governors, reflective tapes and vehicle location tracking devices on trucks for renewal of fitness certificates. With the owners already reeling under economic slump due to COVID-19 pandemic, new regulations such as these have added to their financial burden, the petition claimed. The State government has said that the speed governors/speed limiting devices must be purchased only from 11 approved firms, reflective tapes from only two firms and vehicle location tracking devices from eight firms and these private firms sell these items at a higher cost, the petition alleged.

Mr. Murugesan said that the Coimbatore Lorry Owners’ Association also submitted the petitions to the remaining three RTOs in the city namely S. Saravanan (South), K. Kumaravel (West) and T. Sivagurunathan (North) on Monday. With around 5,000 trucks plying on the roads in the city, the owners will go on strike if the demands are not met, he said.