Truck owners advised to load goods within permissible limits

Lorry owners have been advised not to load goods beyond their permissible limits.

A meeting of South Zone Motor Transporters’ Welfare Association that was held at Dharmapuri here on Wednesday advised truck owners to load goods only within their guidelines issued by governments. The association advised that truck operators are fined up to Rs .20,000 for loading goods beyond the length, width and breadth measurements issued by governments and a fine of ₹2,000 for each tonne loaded beyond limits by the Motor Vehicle department.

The association said that truck owners would not be able to receive any insurance compensation if overloaded trucks gets involved in an accident. They were also advised that no insurance claim could not be made on goods stolen from trucks if there is no insurance cover for goods.