Truck owner tries to end life at Regional Transport Office in Salem

Updated - May 20, 2024 06:52 pm IST

Published - May 20, 2024 06:51 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 34-year-old truck owner tried to end his life at the Sankagiri Regional Transport Office on Monday.

P. Sankar Kumar (34), a resident of the Tamil Nadu housing unit in Sankagiri, recently sold his truck. He also submitted documents to the RTO regarding this, including a no objection certificate from a bank he bought a loan for the truck.

Meanwhile, the office allegedly sent the truck registration certificate (RC) to the person who bought the vehicle. But, claiming that the amount was not fully settled, Sankar Kumar went to the office last week and questioned the officials for sending the RC to the new owner instead of him.

On Monday afternoon, Sankar Kumar went to the office and questioned the officials again. Suddenly, he tried to end his life and was admitted to the Salem Government Hospital in a critical condition. The Sankagiri police registered a case and are investigating further.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

