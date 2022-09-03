Truck overturns during Vinayaka Chaturthi procession in Coimbatore, one dies

A mini-truck carrying Vinayaka idol for immersion lost control and overturned at Marudur, near Mettupalayam, on Friday.

As many as 20 persons who were travelling in the vehicle suffered injuries. All of them were rushed to a private hospital in Mettupalayam.

According to the police, Ramesh (25) from Karamadai - Sirumugai road, who suffered severe injuries, was referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for further treatment. But, he died on the way to hospital.

On Saturday, two among the injured were being treated and others were discharged, said police. The Karamadai police registered a case regarding the incident.

Two held for animal cruelty

The City police on Saturday arrested two persons in connection with a case where a dog was beaten to death on the premises of a private college.

Based on the complaint from Aishwarya Ramasamy, the legal Advisor of Humane Animal Society, the Saravanapatti police nabbed Prajal Doley (25) and Bhatiya Patir (30), both natives of Assam.

The police invoked Sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) and Section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and arrested them.