Truck hits railway gate in Salem

July 04, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Salem

A mini truck hit a railway gate in Salem on Tuesday.

The mini truck was heading to Attur from Salem, and when it reached the Anaimedu railway gate, the driver noticed that the gate was going to be closed. To pass the gate before it was closed, the driver drove the vehicle fast and hit the railway gate.

Following this, railway workers tied iron chains on both sides of the damaged gate and stopped the vehicles.

As the workers immediately started the repair work, the vehicles headed to Attur, Kallakurichi, Harur, and Tiruvannamalai were diverted via Salem Town. Traffic was affected in the locality for nearly an hour. The Railway officials said a fine of ₹20,000 would be slapped on the driver.

