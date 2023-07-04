HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Truck hits railway gate in Salem

July 04, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
The damaged railway gate at Anaimedu in Salem on Tuesday.

The damaged railway gate at Anaimedu in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A mini truck hit a railway gate in Salem on Tuesday.

The mini truck was heading to Attur from Salem, and when it reached the Anaimedu railway gate, the driver noticed that the gate was going to be closed. To pass the gate before it was closed, the driver drove the vehicle fast and hit the railway gate.

Following this, railway workers tied iron chains on both sides of the damaged gate and stopped the vehicles.

As the workers immediately started the repair work, the vehicles headed to Attur, Kallakurichi, Harur, and Tiruvannamalai were diverted via Salem Town. Traffic was affected in the locality for nearly an hour. The Railway officials said a fine of ₹20,000 would be slapped on the driver.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.