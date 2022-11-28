  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Resolute Ghana beats misfiring South Korea

Truck falls into quarry near Palladam, one dies

November 28, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A truck carrying gravel from a stone quarry near Karanampettai, a border area of Tiruppur and Coimbatore district, lost its control on its way out from the mine and fell into a 150 ft quarry.

In the accident, the 40-year-old truck driver identified as Kanhu Charan Jena, a native of Odisha State, died on the spot, the police said.

The Palladam police rushed to the spot and recovered his body and sent it to Palladam Government Hospital for postmortem. The police said the relatives of the deceased were informed and a case in this regard is yet to be registered.

