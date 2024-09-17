ADVERTISEMENT

Truck drivers arrested for dumping rotten fish near Coimbatore

Published - September 17, 2024 08:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested two truck drivers on charges of dumping rotten fish on the sides of Gomangalampudur - Udumalpet Road in Coimbatore district on Monday.

P. Selvam, 46, of Andipalayam in Thiruvarur district and C. Palanivel, 50, of Vadakkuvellur in Cuddalore district were arrested by the Gomangalam police on Monday.

According to the police, the two drivers had been transporting fish to Kerala from the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu. They dumped rotten fish on the sides of Gomangalampudur – Udumalpet Road on Monday.

After being alerted by the public, village administrative officer (VAO) of Gomangalampudur rushed to the spot and stopped the trucks. The Gomangalam police reached the spot and took the two drivers and trucks into custody.

The drivers were arrested for offences sections 279 (fouling water of public spring or reservoir) and 280 (making atmosphere noxious to health) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

