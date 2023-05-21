Truck driver robbed of cash at Kanjikonampalayam in Coimbatore

May 21, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Three unidentified men on a motorcycle robbed a truck driver of ₹ 10,000 when he was transporting the household items of former Erode District Collector to Kerala on Sunday.

The police said that the three persons intercepted the truck at Kanjikonampalayam on the Salem – Kochi Highway around 12.30 a.m. on the pretext of alerting the driver that one of the tyres was flat. When the driver, A. Muthukrishnan (30) of Pattabiram in Chennai, stepped out of the cabin to check the tyres, the men held him at knife point and robbed him of ₹ 10,000.

The police said that the incident happened when Mr. Muthukrishnan was transporting the household items of former District Collector of Erode H. Krishnanunni, who was recently transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the government, Finance Department. Following the transfer, the bureaucrat sent a portion of household items to his native place in Thiruvananthapuram in a mini truck that Mr. Muthukrishnan drove. The Podanur police have registered a case.

IT firm employee steals mother’s jewellery

The Saibaba Colony police in Coimbatore have arrested an IT firm employee who stole 27 sovereigns of jewellery from his mother’s house. The accused was identified as S. Vignesh (29), a resident of Poomarket at R.S. Puram. The police said that Vignesh’s mother S. Shanthi (50) locked her residence at Dr. Radhakrishnan Street in Velandipalayam and left for Varanasi on May 3. When she returned home on May 13, Ms. Shanthi found that there was a new lock on the door. The next day, Vignesh visited the house and opened the new lock. Ms. Shanthi found out that 27 sovereigns of jewellery, which she had kept in a shelf, were missing. The mother and son had an argument over property, following which the former attempted to end her life. She was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. After her recovery, the woman lodged a complaint with the Saibaba Colony police. They found out that Vignesh stole the jewellery during her absence. The police arrested Vignesh on Saturday and recovered the stolen jewellery.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

