Truck driver murdered in Salem

A 35-year-old truck driver was murdered following a dispute on Saturday night.

S. Kanagaraj (35), a resident of Rettaipulipudur near Thumbalpatti, was a truck driver. His 12-year-old son is studying in Class VII in a private school at Ayilpatty in Namakkal district. His son had entered into a verbal duel with another student in the school. Regarding this, the other boy’s relatives, including K. Vinoth (27) and T. Guna (35), went to Kanagaraj’s house and quarrelled with him.

During the quarrel, they allegedly stabbed Kanagaraj using a knife. In the attack, he sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to the Salem Government Hospital where he died. The Panamarathupatti police registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

