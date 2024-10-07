ADVERTISEMENT

Truck driver murdered in Salem

Published - October 07, 2024 08:19 am IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old truck driver was murdered following a dispute on Saturday night.

S. Kanagaraj (35), a resident of Rettaipulipudur near Thumbalpatti, was a truck driver. His 12-year-old son is studying in Class VII in a private school at Ayilpatty in Namakkal district. His son had entered into a verbal duel with another student in the school. Regarding this, the other boy’s relatives, including K. Vinoth (27) and T. Guna (35), went to Kanagaraj’s house and quarrelled with him.

During the quarrel, they allegedly stabbed Kanagaraj using a knife. In the attack, he sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to the Salem Government Hospital where he died. The Panamarathupatti police registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US