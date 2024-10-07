GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Truck driver murdered in Salem

Published - October 07, 2024 08:19 am IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old truck driver was murdered following a dispute on Saturday night.

S. Kanagaraj (35), a resident of Rettaipulipudur near Thumbalpatti, was a truck driver. His 12-year-old son is studying in Class VII in a private school at Ayilpatty in Namakkal district. His son had entered into a verbal duel with another student in the school. Regarding this, the other boy’s relatives, including K. Vinoth (27) and T. Guna (35), went to Kanagaraj’s house and quarrelled with him.

During the quarrel, they allegedly stabbed Kanagaraj using a knife. In the attack, he sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to the Salem Government Hospital where he died. The Panamarathupatti police registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

Published - October 07, 2024 08:19 am IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.