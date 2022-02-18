Truck driver killed in freak accident in Coimbatore

In a freak accident, a truck driver was run over by his truck near Karumathampatti in the early hours of Friday.

The police said H. Suresh Babu (50) was driving a truck containing a consignment of goods for an e-commerce platform from Salem on Thursday and unloaded the goods at a warehouse in Krishnapuram near Karumathampatti around 12.45 a.m. on Friday.

As per the CCTV footage accessed by the police, the driver parked his vehicle on the side of the road around 12.55 a.m. and deboarded. Moments later, the parked vehicle was seen to be moving forward, likely because the hand brake was not applied. As the driver attempted to stop it from the front, he was run over by the vehicle, according to the police. The Karumathampatti police registered a case.

Youth gets life imprisonment in Tiruppur

The Mahila Court in Tiruppur on Friday awarded life imprisonment to a 20-year-old man who abducted and raped a 13-year-old girl in Dharapuram last year.

A statement from Tiruppur District Police said the youth abducted her in January 2021 after assuring her of marriage. The Dharapuram police booked him for aggressive penetrative sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded him in judicial custody.

On Friday, Mahila Court Judge V.P. Sugandhi sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and levied a fine of ₹40,000, according to the statement.