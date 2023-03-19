Truck driver held under POCSO Act in Tiruppur

March 19, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A truck driver was arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) on Sunday for allegedly kidnapping and sexually harassing a school girl near Perumanallur here.

According to the police, Karthik (25) a truck driver from Sendarapatti, Salem, lived in Karukkankattupudur near Perumanallur. He reportedly abducted the schoolgirl and sexually harassed her with the promise of marriage, the police said. Based on a complaint from the girl’s parents, a case was registered under POCSO Act. The man was remanded in judicial custody in the district jail of Tiruppur, the police added.