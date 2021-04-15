Truck driver dies in accident

A truck driver died during the late hours of Wednesday after the truck fell into a gorge. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sabeshan (25), a native of Kolli Hills. During the late hours of Wednesday, Sabeshan was driving down Ghat road and while negotiating the 70th hairpin bend, he lost control of the vehicle and the truck slipped into an over-10ft-deep gorge. He died on the spot, the police said.