A truck driver died during the late hours of Wednesday after the truck fell into a gorge. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sabeshan (25), a native of Kolli Hills. During the late hours of Wednesday, Sabeshan was driving down Ghat road and while negotiating the 70th hairpin bend, he lost control of the vehicle and the truck slipped into an over-10ft-deep gorge. He died on the spot, the police said.
Truck driver dies in accident
Staff Reporter
NAMAKKAL,
April 15, 2021 23:27 IST
Staff Reporter
NAMAKKAL,
April 15, 2021 23:27 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Apr 15, 2021 11:27:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/truck-driver-dies-in-accident/article34330147.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story