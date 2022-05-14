Truck driver booked for attempting to molest woman in Coimbatore

The Sulur police are on the lookout for a truck driver who allegedly attempted to molest a woman after trespassing into her residence. Maveeran, a native of Muthukalipatti near Rasipuram in Namakkal district, was booked under Sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (penalty for harassment of women) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. The police said the incident happened on Wednesday when the accused came to Pappampatti to load poultry feed. Around 3.30 p.m., the accused went to the house of a 37-year-old woman when she was alone and asked her for salt. As the woman went to the kitchen to take salt, the accused entered the house and attempted to molest her, the police said. The accused fled the spot after the woman raised an alarm and managed to grab a kitchen knife. Though the man escaped, he left his mobile phone, driving licence and a knife in the house. The woman’s husband and relatives found a truck, which the accused drove, parked near a bakery. They waited till Friday evening expecting that the driver would return for the truck. The woman lodged a complaint with the Sulur police after the driver did not turn up. Sulur inspector R. Mathaiyan said that the police were on the look out for Maveeran.