Truck driver arrested for murdering helper near Tiruppur

A lorry driver from Kerala was arrested for the alleged murder of his helper near Palladam in Tiruppur on Friday.

According to Palladam police, G. Selvakumar, 40, of Nenmara in Palakkad district, and S. Siju, 40, a native of Elavanchery in the same district, arrived in Palladam on Friday in a lorry laden with firewood from Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district. Selvakumar, after parking the lorry at Vadugapalayam, began consuming alcohol with Siju and a friend Sivakumar, an autorickshaw driver. A quarrel soon broke out between Selvakumar and Sivakumar, and Sivakumar left after he was assaulted by the former. Selvakumar continued to drink with Siju, and an argument erupted between them, during which Selvakumar allegedly assaulted Siju and pushed him down from the cabin. Selvakumar slept inside the cabin and found Siju dead on Saturday morning, said the police.

Selvakumar fled after murder, but was traced and arrested on Saturday.