Truck carrying paint, thinner catches fire on highway

A truck that was gutted at Karumathampatti near Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A truck carrying paint and thinner was gutted completely on the busy Salem – Kochi highway at Karumathampatti here on Sunday.

The Karumathampatti police said the truck met with the accident when it was heading to Vellakinar. The truck had come from Hyderabad and materials were delivered for paint dealers in Tiruppur.

According to the police, an axle of the truck broke when it reached Karumathampatti. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell to the service road from the beginning of a flyover. A fuel leak triggered the fire and flames engulfed the truck within a few minutes. Inflammable substances in the vehicle, namely thinner and paint, also escalated the fire, the police said.

Driver Praveen from the Nilgiris and helper Manoharan from Coimbatore managed to escape with minor injuries. Fire and rescue services personnel put out the fire in an hour.

The Karumathampatti police registered a case and removed the charred vehicle from the road.