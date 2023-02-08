Trout farm to be renovated at Avalanche in the Nilgiris

February 08, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The trout fish farm and hatchery in Avalanche is to be renovated at a cost of ₹2.5 crore, the Nilgiris District Collector, S.P. Amrith, has said.

The district administration stated that the raising of trout in the Nilgiris began in 1863 by a British angler.

In 1907, another angler, Henry Charlton Wilson, set up the trout hatchery and farm at Avalanche in the Nilgiris. The farm is located at an altitude of 2,036 metres above sea level.

In the years that it has functioned, the trout farm and hatchery produced anywhere between 60,000 to 70,000 fish a year.

However, the farm and hatchery sustained damage during the heavy rains that affected the district in 2019. The facility was repaired at a cost of ₹10 lakh, and around 20,000 trout roe from Jammu and Kashmir were brought to the Nilgiris in 2023 to restart the hatchery and farm, officials stated.

The Collector said that the amount has been sanctioned as part of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund. The amount has been sanctioned for the construction of check dams, five hatching ponds as well as other facilities.

On Tuesday, the Collector inspected the farm and hatchery in Avalanche and called for renovation works to be completed quickly.