Troughs filled with water at STR

To prevent wild animals from venturing out of forest and entering human habitations, the Forest Department has started filing water troughs in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) here.

STR is spread across 1,411.60 sq.km. where elephants, tiger, leopard, deer and other animals are present in large numbers. During summer, lack of water in the forest area is a major concern, forcing the animals to step out of forest in search of water every year.

Hence, the department constructed many troughs inside the forest area and has been filling it regularly with water during summer season.

At present, as intense heat prevails inside the forest area, availability of water has started to drop. So, the toughs are being filled with water in the forest ranges of Hasanur, Talavadi and Germalam that come under Hasanur Forest Division.

Officials said that water was taken in tankers, jeeps and other vehicles to fill the troughs and the troughs could hold 300 litre to 5,000 litre.

They said that the troughs would be filled continuously till the end of summer or until water was available inside the forest area.

This would prevent the animals from venturing out and also prevent human-animal conflict, the officials said.