Triple murder accused found dead in Tiruppur

A 50-year-old man, who is accused of triple murder charges, was found dead in an abandoned well in a village near Kangeyam in the district on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Gopal alias Karthi, a native of Gujarat who was working in Tiruppur. His body was found in an abandoned well in Nallipalayam village near Kangayam.

He was accused of killing a 35-year-old woman Poomari, a native of Tiruvarur, who was working in a private company near Jedarpalayam, and her two children. He was staying in Poomari’s house, when the murder happened on May 23, said the police.

Tiruppur Police Commissioner A.G Babu visited the spot. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieved the body and sent it to the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur, for post-mortem. The Kangeyam police suspect that the accused died of poisoning. They added that the cause of death would be known after the autopsy.