Trio dupe man of ₹5 lakh, arrested

The Periyanaickenpalayam police on Wednesday arrested three persons who cheated a man of ₹5 lakh by promising to sell a kalasam (finial) claiming that it contained iridium, possession of which is attributed to bring fortune.

The arrested have been identified as S. Arumugam (38) from Kumarasamy Nagar in Tiruppur, P. Danabal (33) from Pillaiyar Kovil Street near Somanur and K. Raja (43) from Kumarasamy Nagar in Tiruppur.

The police said that the three men were arrested based on a complaint filed by P. Samynathan (50) from Moovendar Nagar, near Mulanur, in Tiruppur.

According to the police, Danabal is a friend of Samynathan who sells goats in cattle shandy. Danabal told Samynathan a few weeks ago that he was in possession of a kalasam containing iridium.

He told him that possession of the object would make him wealthy and its owner would be free from illnesses. He fixed a price of ₹25 lakh for the kalasam and Samynathan gave him ₹ 5 lakh as advance a week ago.

The three accused met Samynathan in a car at a remote location near Periyanaickenpalayam on Wednesday and asked for the remaining amount. They told Samynathan that the object was kept in the trunk of the car and they would hand it over to him after paying ₹20 lakh.

Samynathan grew suspicious about the demand and left the place. He later informed the Periyanaickenpalayam police which led to the arrest of the accused. for offences under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC. They were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.