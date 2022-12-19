Trifurcate Avinashi taluk, demands farmers’ union

December 19, 2022 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Activists and members of Thamizhaga Vivasayigal Padhukappu Sangam in Tiruppur submitted a petition to District Revenue Officer (DRO) T.P. Jaibeam during the weekly grievances redress meeting on Monday, demanding that the Avinashi taluk be divided into three.

In a petition, R. Sathishkumar, Legal Wing State secretary of Thamizhaga Vivasayigal Padhukappu Sangam, said the 31 villages in the Avinashi taluk had been developing at a rapid pace. Agriculture and Industries were the livelihoods of people living in the area.

“People are suffering because of the delay in addressing their grievances. More than 7,000 petitions were pending in various departments in Avinashi taluk,” he said, quoting a media report.

He also alleged that because of the lack of human resources, the petitions and grievances of the public were not addressed on time. Considering the growing population, the petitioner demanded that the taluk be to trifurcated into Avinashi, Sevur, and Perumanallur, for administrative convenience.

Mr. Jaibeam directed the officials to look into this matter. He received 606 other petitions on various grievances from the public. He also distributed welfare measures of the Department of Differently Abled to the beneficiaries.

