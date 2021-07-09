Trichy Road flyover work to be completed by September-end

Of the 119 slabs, 118 have been laid; contractor given six months extension

The State Highways Department plans to complete the Trichy Road flyover works here by the end of September.

An official of the NH wing of the Department said almost 90 % of the works were over in the flyover project. Of the 119 slabs, 118 had been laid. The plan was to finish the remaining works in two to three months. There would be no necessity for any further traffic diversion and the existing diversion was to complete the remaining slab work. The contractor was given six months extension to complete the project as works were delayed because of the lockdowns to control the spread of the pandemic.

There was no cost escalation for the project as there was only delay and that too only because of COVID-19, the official said.

The ₹250-crore project is for a 3.5-km flyover on Trichy Road from near the Highways Office to Stock Exchange building. Works commenced in March 2019 and were scheduled for completion in 24 months. However, the spread of COVID-19 and the lockdowns implemented last year and this year have slowed down works.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said the construction work was expected to be completed in March. While the delay was because of the pandemic, there should be no further delay. The Department should focus on the work and complete it fully, including the service roads, by September end so that traffic on other roads, where flyover or road works were going on, could be eased.