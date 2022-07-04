Trichy Road flyover remains closed for traffic movement

State Highways Department is laying rumble strips on Trichy Road flyover in Coimbatore to reduce accidents on June 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

July 04, 2022 05:47 IST

The official said the National Highways (NH) wing of the Department had taken up works on the flyover, which was inaugurated recently, after two motorists met with accidents on it.

The flyover on Trichy Road in the city will remain closed for two more days, said an official of the State Highways Department.

The official said the National Highways (NH) wing of the Department had taken up works on the flyover, which was inaugurated recently, after two motorists met with accidents on it. The Highways Department had put up boards on it on the speed limit. However, many of them do not maintain the speed limit. Hence, it was decided to have rumble strips on the flyover.

“We have put rumble strips on six locations on the flyover. These will bring down the speed. We are putting up more caution boards, marking the turning, etc. While the rumble strip work is over, the other works will take two more days,” the official said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vehicle movement on the flyover was stopped last week to take up these works. The flyover will be thrown open for use in a couple of days, the official added.