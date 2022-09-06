Trichy Road flyover in Coimbatore to get more safety features 

The State Highways Department (National Highways wing) plans to install within a week roller type crash barriers on the outer curves of the Trichy Road flyover.

An official of the Department said that based on the suggestions of Gitakrishnan Ramadurai, Associate Professor of the Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras, who had studied the flyover, it was decided to place the barriers.

The IIT Professor was engaged by the district administration to study the Trichy Road flyover, following a series of accidents on it.

In a letter dated August 22, the Professor said the alignment of the flyover was along the existing road and hence, it was acceptable. The design speed assumed was 40 kmph and “at this speed the current road alignment is safe.”

However, the flyover has two back-to-back “sharp horizontal curves”, which were the locations for the accidents.

Two short-term measures can be taken to avoid accidents. One is installation of two speed monitoring devices, one for each approach, at about 150 metres before the curves, along with a LED display board to warn the drivers that they are speeding, if they crossed the speed limit.

Further, the concrete barriers that are already there are more effective for large vehicles compared to motorcycle riders.

The second measure is installation of motorcycle-friendly crash barriers (roller type or mesh type or similar crash absorbing/deflecting barriers) along the curves to prevent the motorcyclists from being thrown off the vehicle on impact.

Multiple speed breakers on the flyover may be effective to reduce accidents. However, these lead to congestion, discomfort, increase in travel time and may result in accidents too, in extreme cases. After placing the speed monitoring devices and crash barriers, the spread breakers can be removed, the Professor said.

The official said the roller type crash barriers would ensure safety of motorists even if they met with an accident. The speed warning system would also be placed in such a way that it did not distract the motorists, the official said.