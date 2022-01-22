Trichy Road flyover in Coimbatore to be opened in two months

The Highways Department is hopeful of completing the flyovers on Trichy Road and Koundampalayam by the end of March.Official sources said painting works will be completed for Trichy Road flyover by the end of February. A few houses located on Sungam-Ukkadam road need to be evicted for construction of a down ramp. The residents of those houses are expected to move to new dwelling units allocated to them shortly and the works will be expedited after that. On the Koundampalayam flyover, the sources said the service road should be re-laid for about one km on either side. However, works for a flyover at GN Mills need to be expedited.

The flyovers at GN Mills and Periyanaikenpalayam are likely to be completed by June. The government has given administrative sanction for flyovers at Saibaba Temple junction, Saravanampatti, Thudiyalur, and Singanallur. The administrative sanction for these projects is expected by the end of this month, the officials added. Regarding Avinashi Road flyover, the sources said 80 % of the foundation works are over and deck works have commenced. But, land acquisition for the ramp works is yet to take off. It is still in the initial stage. If land acquisition is on a faster pace, works can start simultaneously for the ramps, the sources said. K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said the Ukkadam flyover work is also getting delayed for several reasons. When a road or flyover project slows down, the public will look at it as a problem because of the Highways Department. But, it can be due to several reasons. All departments concerned should work together and ensure that the public are not put to hardships, he said.