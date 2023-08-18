HamberMenu
Tributes paid to Suguna Industries founder G. Ramasamy Naidu

August 18, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Rich tributes were paid to Suguna Industries founder G. Ramaswamy Naidu at a function organised to commemorate his centenary year at Suguna Auditorium in Coimbatore on Friday.

V. Lakshminarayanasamy, chairman, Suguna Group of Industries and Institutions, spoke on how Ramaswamy Naidu spotted a big opportunity for electric motors and started Suguna Industries in Coimbatore to manufacture electric motors. The Suguna Charitable Trust, established by him, today runs several educational institutions serving the cause of education.

A centenary commemorative book ‘Echoes of a Century’ was released on the occasion.

The chief guest, Jagadguru Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji of Sri Veerasimhasana Mahasamsthana Math, recalled Ramaswamy Naidu ‘s long association with the math.

B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, Chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Coimbatore Kendra, said that Ramaswamy Naidu was not only an industrialist but also a socially committed person. He was one of the key persons involved in the transformation of Coimbatore into a technology hub.

Suguna Lakshminarayanaswami, president of the Group, spoke on how Ramaswamy Naidu believed in cultivating enduring relationships with all around him.

