Tributes paid to Pollan on his 254th birth anniversary in Erode

December 28, 2022 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy (left) and Minister for Forest M. Mathiventhan (right) garlanding the photo of freedom fighter Pollan at Modakkurichi in Erode

The 254 th birth anniversary of Pollan, who was the commander of Theeran Chinnamalai’s army from 1755 to 1805, was celebrated as a government function at Modakkurichi here on Wednesday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and Minister for Forest M. Mathiventhan garlanded the photo of Pollan at a community hall Selamba Coundampalayam in Modakkurichi Town Panchayat in the presence of Collector H. Krishnanunni, Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi, Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur P. Selvaraj, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, and other officials.

Addressing the media, Mr. Muthusamy said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced construction of a memorial with statue for Pollan at ₹1.83 crore for which 41 cent land is identified at Jayaramapuram village in Modakkurichi. The Minister said that the Collector had sent a proposal to the government for the memorial at the village and if needed, additional land would also be identified. “Construction works for establishing the memorial would begin soon”, the Minister said.

Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan, District Panchayat chairman K. Navamani and officials were present.

.

