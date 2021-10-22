Tributes paid to martyrs on Commemoration Day

Police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty were remembered on Thursday as the force observed the National Police Commemoration Day in Coimbatore.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Deepak M. Damor, Inspector General of Police (West Zone) R. Sudhakar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore range) M.S. Muthusamy, Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police R. Selvanagarathinam, Area Commander of Home Guards (Coimbatore city) T.K. Dhanashekar, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Superintendents of Police and other senior police officers paid respects at the martyrs column on the Police Recruits College campus.

Three rounds were fired in the air in honour of the martyrs died in the line of duty.

“They gave their today, for our tomorrow. Proudly remembering the valour and sacrifices of all our police personnel who laid down their life, in the line of duty”, Mr. Sudhakar tweeted.

The National Police Commemoration Day is observed to commemorate the martyrdom of Indian jawans who were ambushed by the Chinese force at Hot Springs, Ladakh, on October 21 in 1959.

Singanallur inspector P. Arun visited the house of Rajarathinam, a policeman who died in the line of duty on April 29, 1985, at Neelikonampalayam and paid respects before his portrait.

In Tiruppur, senior police officers from the Tiruppur City Police and Tiruppur District Police paid their tributes at the memorial pillar in the Armed Reserve grounds. City Commissioner of Police V. Vanitha, District Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai and other officers laid wreaths at the memorial in Tiruppur and paid tributes, a release said.