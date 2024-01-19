Tributes paid to Kalingarayan as the canal in Erode turns 741

January 19, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - ERODE

Elected representatives, officials, farmers and the public paid tributes to Kongu chieftain Kalingarayan on Friday as the day marks the dedication of the canal to the nation, 741 years ago.

Kalingarayan, the then king of Poondurai Nadu, one of the subdivisions in Kongu Nadu, constructed a barrage on the River Bhavani and water is branched out from the river into a canal that runs for 91.10-km (56.5 miles) to join River Noyyal at Kodumudi. Work began in 1271 and was completed on January 19, 1283. Though the distance between the two rivers is 32 miles, he designed it with many turns so that the canal runs for 56 miles to irrigate 15,743 acres. To honour the chieftain, the State government announced that the fifth day of the Tamil month of ‘Thai’ will be celebrated as ‘Kalingarayan Day’.

A memorial with a statue was also constructed at the anicut, located at Kalingarayanpalayam in Mettunasuvampalayam Panchayat, about 14 km from Erode. The International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) has recognised Kalingarayan Anicut and Channel System as World Heritage Irrigation Structure.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy in the presence of Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur P. Selvaraj, Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, MLAs A.G. Venkatachalam (Anthiyur), and E.R. Eswaran (Tiruchengodu) garlanded the statue of Kalingarayan at the anicut.